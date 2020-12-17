What’s new from Xiaomi, a wall lamp that you control with your voice

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that the Asian manufacturer has become one of the benchmarks when we talk about all kinds of smart devices. If there is something that stands out from Xiaomi It is the quality and price ratio of its products and the large catalog that it has. And it is that the firm can surprise us every day with the presentation of a totally unexpected new product. It has done this precisely today, since it has launched a new product on its Youpin crowfounding platform.

It is a Wall lamp that we can control with our own voice. A lamp is the one that also, it should be noted that it changes color according to the ambient sound, it even has a musical rhythm function that makes the light of this lamp go changing color depending on the music we have in our room.

In this way, if we are listening to our favorite music or the sound of a game that we are playing on the PC or the game console is playing, we will see how the lamp changes color. Specifically, it has support for 16 million colors, so it offers a great variation of tones.

It is possible to hook one lamp with another

Xiaomi Youpin

The lamp has a triangular shape and is prepared so that we can hook or connect one lamp with another so that we can make the composition we want on our wall. This means that we can connect as many individual lamps as we want until creating a mosaic in any way on our wall and be able to use it even in the background for different activities.

In addition, we can also control this lamp from the mobile through the app My Home from Xiaomi, which also offers support for XiaoAI and therefore allows a control of the lamp through voice commands.

As for the price, the lamp is priced at 99 yuan, which in exchange becomes about 15 dollars. This implies that its price would be a bit lower if we speak in euros. So that we can create different compositions by joining several individual lamps, the company offers the possibility of buying a nine-pack at the price of 699 yuan, which would be about $ 107, less than 100 euros to change. Therefore, the most economical way to make a complete mosaic with these lamps is through the purchase of several packages of 9 units.

