What’s new in Google Meet: new design, autozoom and more data savings

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google Meet is preparing to receive an avalanche of news over the next few months to its web version, adding to the great efforts that Google has been dedicating to it throughout this last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to continue being the favorite tool with which to continue holding virtual meetings, especially at the company level.

In this regard, Google prepares the launch of an improved user interface, which will be more functional for shared content, along with new features driven by Artificial Intelligence and other possibilities.



New web interface with more and better possibilities

According to Google, it will be next May when the improved web interface comes into operation, which will offer more space to view the content of other users, and which also has an improved ability to fix and undo fixed content.

In this regard, in the coming months there will also be the possibility that several mosaics can be fixed to highlight what you want to convey. It can be a presentation and the speaker or several speakers at the same time, according to Google as an example, always keeping the names of the participants visible.

On the other hand, Google will allow those who wish to, can change the size, reposition or hide their own video transmission mosaic, thus avoiding what has lately come to be called Zoom Fatigue, basically caused by the constant exposure of oneself in a mosaic throughout the transmission.

Maintaining audio and video quality even saving on mobile data

For those who use mobile data for their meetings from anywhere through their laptops, Google will launch the Data Saving Mode this month, which will allow those who enable it to reduce their consumption of data rates without compromising the quality of the audio or video of the same.

This feature is specially designed for those who are fully mobile in markets with quite expensive data rates.

New functions based on Artificial Intelligence

Using Artificial Intelligence, Google Meet will launch in the coming weeks, and for all users, the brightness adjustment that allows the visibility of the participants who have a huge amount of light behind them, and who, under normal conditions, would appear underexposed.

The Autozoom feature will also arrive, powered by Artificial Intelligence, which will bring the participants closer and focus on the image, although this feature will be limited to Google Workspace customers, who will be able to enjoy this feature when it arrives in the next few months. .

Videos arrive as animated backgrounds, both on the web and on mobile devices

In the coming weeks there will also be the possibility of replacing the physical background with an animated video-based background, initially these three eligible options arrive: a classroom, a party and a forest, although the number of options will increase over time. , and in any case it can be established both on the web and also on mobile devices.