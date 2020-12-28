What’s New in the Latest Tesla Software Update

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Tesla We are already used to the fact that it periodically releases certain software updates to improve and add functions to its vehicles. It recently echoed that the manufacturer incorporated new video games into its arcade platform, but now the rest of the news from the latest update has already been known.

In this Christmas period has been when the Elon Musk have released a new update for the latest Tesla models. Specifically, it is the update 2020.48.25, where in addition to the aforementioned video games, there are other functions that are coming to the brand’s vehicles.

Some of them are quite interesting, such as the improvement in the driving visualization, since now it allows drivers to see where they will have the next curve even though the navigation visualization is covered by another application. Some elements have also been moved, such as quick access to the rear camera, speed set by the autopilot or the detected speed limit of the road on which it is circulated, among others.

There have also been some improvements to the Scheduled Output feature and the Supercharger display. Tesla has also decided to remove the T-shaped icon from which vehicle information can be accessed and now it is necessary to go through the options Controls> Software.

Tesla

New more peculiar options

But without a doubt, the two functions that attract the most attention are the new Boombox mode, which allows you to play sounds through the vehicle’s external speakers and the option to customize the sound emitted by the horn.

Last year, Tesla released an update to the Model 3 so that the vehicle could make a sound when driving at low speed or backing up as a warning system for pedestrians. Now, that sound can be customized, just like the sound emitted by the vehicle’s horn.

From the vehicle software options, it is possible to insert a USB memory with the sound that we want to apply and save up to five custom sounds so that they are reproduced when the Tesla is traveling at very low speed or is reversing, as well as the sound that it will emit when honking the horn.

These new features will arrive in these last days of the year 2020 via over-the-air, but it seems that only those owners of one of the most recent models will be those who can enjoy these novelties.

>