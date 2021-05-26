What’s new in the second Windows 10 update?

While Microsoft is a few months away from releasing the second update Windows 10 21H2 known as AKA Sun Valley, many wonder, what are its novelties? And, if it corresponds to the company’s next-generation software, will they be the same?

The second update of this operating system involves a change at the interface level. Specifically with a revamped start menu, changes to the Windows app stores, and rounded-edge windows.

Windows 10 21H2 comes with camera configuration settings

In addition to a redesigned interface, the operating system is speculated to come with camera, inbox, and taskbar configuration settings. You could even add a tool that sends cleaning and storage recommendations.

Additionally, it is expected to include functions of Windows 10X, an operating system designed for dual-screen computers discarded by Microsoft. In that sense, it is estimated that those from Redmond will bring to Windows 10 a slide icon (it compresses and unfolds) that will facilitate the display of notifications. Another feature will be the floating menus on the taskbar. These will disconnect from the bottom bar and appear to be floating in the air.

Sun Valley Update Will Become Microsoft’s Next-Gen Windows

So far we have said that the second update of Windows 10 21H2 comes with improvements and features of an operating system discarded by those of Redmond. However, at the Build 2021 event, Satya Nadella expressed feeling excited to introduce next-gen software that promises to revolutionize Windows.

Nadella’s words cause a lot of intrigue, it makes us think that it could be the same operating system. Although there is no proof of this, therefore we must wait until the end of the year to know what the similarities are or if it is the same Windows. What do you think about it?

