Whatsapp, 6 App Vulnerabilities Fixed On Android And Ios

WhatsApp has announced through its new official website, in particular in the section dedicated to privacy and security, that it has managed to fix 6 highly dangerous vulnerabilities, but which fortunately were not discovered by bad guys.

In particular, 2 of these bugs were discovered thanks to the Bug Bounty Program, an initiative created by Facebook Inc. to reward all developers who find vulnerabilities and report them directly to the company via the official Whitehat page; the remaining 4 were discovered during the classic routine checks with the help of automated systems.

What impressed many users was the creation of this one new section on the official WhatsApp website: among the various tabs such as Functions, FAQ and Download Now there is also the one dedicated to Security, specially designed to be more transparent with users and explain which vulnerabilities are discovered and when they are settled. For example, scrolling down will find all the major updates between 2018 and 2020 that have fixed particularly dangerous bugs.

According to what was declared by WhatsApp in this section, “Privacy and security are in our DNA and for this we will strive to maintain high standards of security for the two billion users worldwide. With each new feature we will always take into consideration all the implications in terms of security and your protection “.

Meanwhile, many new features are coming in the beta, including the “Vacation mode” to ignore archived chats even when receiving messages and the Multi-background to customize each individual chat.