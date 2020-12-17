Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp activated the wallpapers for the chats and so you can do it on your mobile

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The wait is over! WhatsApp announced the customization of chats with wallpapers. The function was in beta for several months and is finally available today on all Apple Android and iOS phones.

WhatsApp has cataloged his wallpapers according to three tones: Clear, Dark and Solid colors. There is a fourth option where you can use your own photos to personalize your conversations.

To use this function, you must update WhatsApp on your phone: go to your application store (Google Play or App Store, depending on your operating system), go to WhatsApp and click Update.

Path to change the background of WhatsApp chats (Acropolismultimedios)
Path to change the background of WhatsApp chats (Acropolismultimedios)

After downloading, you must open the application WhatsApp and go to the chats that you want to personalize with a new background. Click on the contact’s name, then click “Wallpapers and sounds” and “Choose a new wallpaper”. You close the operation by clicking “Pin up” with the image they want and that’s it.

In addition to the wallpapers, the update of WhatsApp offers a new sticker search engine and seven-day temporary messages.

WHATSAPP | Access to the service

In an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, WhatsApp He communicated which will be the compatible computers and operating systems that will no longer have access, because they will not receive any more patches.

Android mobiles will require a version higher than 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. IPhone mobiles, meanwhile, will have access to the application from iOS 9 upwards.

“There is no way to transfer chat history between different platforms. However, we offer you the option to export the chat history to send it by email as an attachment “, they point out on the official website of WhatsApp.

