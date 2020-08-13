WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser

For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that said message has been forwarded by someone else. Now, the application in the hands of Facebook wants to improve the forwarded messages, adding a simple function that will allow to carry out a search to “verify the veracity of these messages”.

Let’s tell you how this implementation works which is already beginning to be distributed in Spain for all WhatsApp users, including WhatsApp Web users. Its main purpose is to avoid disinformation, and the measure comes after limiting messages forwarded for the same purpose.

Searching the web for forwarded messages

Until now, when they sent us a forwarded message, an arrow appeared next to the text forwarded, to indicate the origin of said message. Now WhatsApp will add a magnifying glass icon right next to that message. It will appear automatically if we have the application updated, so we should not activate anything manually. What is this magnifying glass?

The purpose of WhatsApp is that users have easy access to different sources to verify the content that has been forwarded to them

According to WhatsApp, it is a way to verify the messages forwarded by ourselves. When we click on the magnifying glass, we access an internet search on the content of the message that has been forwarded to us. It is a quick way to access information from Google about this message by ourselves, so that we can check from various sources whether or not the information that has been forwarded to us is true or not.

“Now, we are testing a simple solution to verify the veracity of these messages by touching a button with a magnifying glass that will appear in the chat. We believe that if we provide an easy way to search the Internet for messages that have been forwarded many times, we can help for people to find results on news or other sources of information from the content received. ” WhatsApp.

The “internet search” function it is beginning to be implemented in Spain, Brazil, the United States, Italy, Ireland, Mexico and the United Kingdom. It is necessary to have WhatsApp updated to the latest version for it to appearso make sure you’re using