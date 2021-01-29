Latest newsTech NewsSocial Networks

WhatsApp adds biometric verification to start web and desktop sessions

By Brian Adam
Face ID on WhatsApp web and desktop.


Face ID on WhatsApp web and desktop.

Although WhatsApp has been having a bad time for a few days on account of the migration of users to other platforms and the famous conditions of use that it wants to impose throughout this year, it does not stop adding new functions with which to facilitate us, or as in this case, shield ourselves a little more from the threat of curious people who want to gossip within our chats.

And today those of Facebook have announced the arrival of a very interesting function that will provide greater security on those occasions when we want to add one more WhatsApp Web or desktop session that, as you will remember, is registered in our account in the form of QR codes that we must scan with our phone’s camera.

Increased application security

It has been WhatsApp itself that has announced that an update begins to arrive as of today in which All the sessions that we initiate, both in the web and desktop versions, can be verified thanks to any of the biometric readers that we have assets on our smartphone, be it a fingerprint or our own face. If you have iPhone X, XS, 11 or 12 it will be through Face ID, or Touch ID in the case of the iPhone 6 / 6s, 7 and 8, in addition to the latest iPhone SE of 2020.

Biometric verification to log in.
Biometric verification to log in. WhatsApp

If your mobile is Android, WhatsApp will take as the biometric verification method the system that you have chosen by default to unlock the terminal. Just above you have the official screenshots published by Facebook to show us what the dialog windows that will appear on the smartphone screen will be like.

According to the company “ethis option It will limit the possibility that someone else can link devices to your WhatsApp account without your permission. This functionality is in addition to our already established security measures, such as the warning on your phone every time a web or desktop login occurs and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time. ”

This verification with a biometric sensor will be carried out just before scanning the code that appears on the computer screen, and immediately after clicking on the “Scan QR code” button. Of course, they warn that, for now, this update will be extended to all devices throughout “the upcoming weeks”. So we have to wait a little bit.

 

