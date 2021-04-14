WhatsApp adds new functions that improve conversations in groups

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is preparing new functions designed to improve group dynamics.

These new features are in addition to the rest of the features that are already being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, and that will be released in future updates.

New functions in WhatsApp groups

One of the new features that is being tested is the ability for any user to enable temporary messages in groups. Temporary messages have already been present on WhatsApp for months, but in groups the dynamics are different.

In groups, only administrators can enable or disable this option, so it is not a feature that members can use at their discretion. A modality that is about to change, although administrators will always have the last word.

As WABetaInfo shows in its screenshots, administrators will have a new option in the group configuration that allows any participating participant to activate temporary messages. And on the other hand, a small change will also be added that will make it easier for users to know when they are mentioned in groups.

Although we have the notifications to know if someone has mentioned us in a group, they are not always active or we tend to ignore them. So that this does not become a problem, WhatsApp will show the mentions of each group in the chat overview. So users will see @ followed by the number of mentions pending.

So with a simple glance in the general view of your WhatsApp you will be able to know if you have left mentions to review in certain groups. This new option is already available in the beta version of WhatsApp passing its testing stages, so it is likely that it will be extended to all users in one of the next versions.