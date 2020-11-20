WhatsApp adds the purchase button: meet the new business tool

WhatsApp is a free application owned by Facebook. Through this app you can communicate with your contacts via text chat, voice chat, video calls, stickers, among other tools.

However, Facebook seeks to generate money through this application but does not want to scare users with excessive charges for using the online system. This is how WhatsApp Business nation, a tool to connect the user with different virtual stores.

Through this option, users will access the catalog of products offered by the business in question through the same chats. You can make the purchase there without further paperwork.

How to activate WhatsApp Business?

To activate the WhatsApp Business button for your business, it is necessary that you have an account registered in this service apart from the mobile application. In turn, remember that it is mandatory to have a product catalog.

This video shows how the new WhatsApp tool works. When you open the catalog you will be able to ask questions in real time to the store about the availability of the product and even make the purchase.

