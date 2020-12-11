WhatsApp against Apple for the new privacy labels

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has criticized Apple for demanding privacy information that it does not have to disclose for its own applications. But it turns out that Apple is communicating10 this information, the same information that it requires from third parties. And according to WhatsApp, Apple’s new privacy labels are anti-competitive.

Privacy labels are anti-competitive according to WhatsApp

Along with ongoing disagreements between Apple, Facebook, and others about the privacy features of iOS 14, WhatsApp has called the new feature unfair. The messaging company objects to how Apple Messages don’t require the new privacy label details, because it’s pre-installed on iPhones.

“While providing people with easy-to-read information is a good start,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told Axios, “we think it is important that people can compare these privacy labels of the apps they download with apps that come pre-installed, as iMessage ”.

“We believe labels should be consistent across source and third-party applications,” continued the spokesperson, “as well as reflect the strong measures that applications can take to protect people’s private information.”

WhatsApp reports that it has sent the information that Apple requests about how its application handles user data. However, the company fears that users will see this specific information and not learn any of its own security and privacy features.

“Our teams have sent our privacy labels to Apple. But Apple’s template does not shed light on the limits that applications can go to protect confidential information, “said the spokesman. “WhatsApp can’t see people’s messages or the precise location, we’re stuck using the same wide labels with apps that it does.”

Apple previously said that developers have to submit this type of “nutrition label” information by Dec. 8. It is now a requirement for all iOS 14 apps.