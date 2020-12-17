Whatsapp Allows You To Make Video Calls From Your Computer

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in much of the world. So much so, that on many occasions it becomes the first option to contact someone from our mobile phone, even above the voice calls themselves. Now, if there is a function that marked a before and after in the app, those are the video calls.

A function that over time has been receiving improvements and that now also reach the web and desktop version. Therefore, it is also possible from now on to make WhatsApp video calls from the computer, either through the browser with the web version of WhatsApp or using your own desktop application.

The function is coming little by little

As on other occasions, a deployment of this magnitude is taking place little by little, and at the moment it is the beta version users those who can make video calls from the computer through the famous messaging application owned by Facebook. Specifically, it seems that only a limited number of users would be seeing how the function is already available to them, while the rest will have to wait a bit for it to also be visible.

Pixabay

If all goes well, the truth is that very soon all beta users will be able to test this new function and it would then be launched to the rest of the users of the messaging application. If you are a beta tester user of WhatsApp, you can check through the web version or the desktop application if the option to make video calls from your computer already appears. We can test it both in the web version from the browser or from the desktop application. In the latter case, it is likely that we will have to to update with the latest version so that we can verify if the option to make video calls appears.

To do this, we must see if the option of video calls appears at the top of a conversation. If this is not the case or we are not beta users, then we will have no choice but to wait for the feature to be released for everyone. What do you think of this new function? Do you think that WhatsApp video calls can become a serious competitor to other tools such as Skype itself?.

>