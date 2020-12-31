WhatsApp and the best memes to send for New Year 2021 to your friends

- Advertisement -

This end of the year will be different. Despite not going to a party, many are already downloading and looking for images and memes to send to their friends at 00 hours on January 1 in order to receive all of 2021. Do you plan to use WhatsApp to be able to send all those photos? Well here we give you some ideas.

While saying only “Happy New Year 2021” is a bit old-fashioned and many have looked for a new way to interact using WhatsApp From where, surely, most will not only share photos, but also videos, GIFs and even make free video calls.

That is why so that you do not waste time looking for images related to this 2020 that, in most of the world, kept us at home and without being able to enjoy a party, there is a method to forget the sorrows and get a smile from all your contacts .

Check out the best memes to send to your friends on WhatsApp for New Year 2021. (Photo: Memecreator)

Among some memes we can see the number “0” of 2020 wearing a maskOthers reflect the fatigue they have felt working in the teleworking modality.

Did your friend gain weight during quarantine? Well, you can send him this message by WhatsApp. (Photo: Milenio.com)

Be that as it may, 2021 will arrive full of surprises, joys and sorrows. But so that you do not lose your sense of humor, we will leave you a series of memes that you can download totally free so that you can send them by WhatsApp .

Do you want to send phrases? For that we will leave you the link from where you can see the best phrases to send at 12 am to all your friends by WhatsApp .

In this way, several of a very difficult year say goodbye, 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)

Another image that will fall bareback to receive 2021. (Photo: Milenio.com)

But not only that, remember that there is also the modality to be able to program your message for New Year 2021, in this way you will not bother with writing to everyone while they ring the 12 chimes. On the contrary, you will only worry about those around you.