WhatsApp and the function of transferring chats between iOS and …

More than delighted to have this news on iOSMac about WhatsApp. In the future it will be easier to migrate between iOS and Android as the chat history transfer function is being tested. This means that for the first time it will not be tedious to make a transition among the two most popular operating systems in the world. Let us remember that today it is not easy to carry out this operation, specialized software is needed to achieve it.

WhatsApp and chats between iOS and Android, an attractive feature

In addition to this function, WhatsApp has recently announced that it works on opening multiple sessions. As with Telegram, it will be easy to log in on a second device without the need to use WhatsApp Web. Added to this, thanks to a screenshot of WABetaInfo, we can appreciate the new chat transfer feature that WhatsApp is developing.

According to the source of information, it will be through an update when the facility of being able to transfer chats from an iOS device to Android or vice versa is included. The only requirement is that both devices must have the latest version of WhatsApp. Otherwise, the app will ask the user to update before transferring information.

The latest news from the messaging app

Go that the social network acquired by Facebook is giving something to talk about. WhatsApp is also known to be working on testing iCloud password backups in addition to the ability to send self-destructing images (as in Telegram) and the long-awaited multi-device function.

I think the latter is the most anticipated after being able to transfer the chats between different OS devices. What is important to highlight is that in the last two years the app has been doing its best to attract attention. Not just for updates or future rumors, also because of the controversies that have arisen regarding the new terms and conditions. Will this give us an expected release date?