WhatsApp and the funniest images for “Three Kings Day” that you can send

By Brian Adam
Video calling has become popular in WhatsApp during New Years Eve 2021. Did you know? And it is that the Facebook company has revealed that close to 1.4 billion communications were made during that night, becoming a record for the company. Are you prepared to do the same for him “Day of the Magi”?

Although very few countries celebrate the holiday for “Descent of Kings”, in others it follows a priority and it is on this day that all the gifts are exchanged. If you can’t do it, you have one more option in WhatsApp to share a moment with your loved ones.

Although this year will also be different, due to the confinement and the fact of keeping a distance, there are no limits to send funny images to all your contacts for the “Day of the Three Kings.”

For this we will leave you a series of images that you can download for free and send to your friends so that they not only observe them, but also take a smile from the phrase.

These are some funny images to send for the Three Kings Day on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
These are some funny images to send for the Three Kings Day on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

FUNNY IMAGES FOR THE DAY OF THE THREE KINGS FOR WHATSAPP

As we know, this year is totally different and it is better to stay home to take care of others, that is why we offer you a series of funny images to send to your contacts for the Three Kings Day.

Bring a smile to all your friends with this image for January 6. (Photo: Christmas.es)
Bring a smile to all your friends with this image for January 6. (Photo: Christmas.es)

There are a variety of quite humorous photos, but others are sarcastic. You always have to take them with a humorous side since much of what the web has shared Christmas they are simply cartoons.

Always remember to keep your distance before celebrating the Three Kings Day. (Photo: Christmas.es)
Always remember to keep your distance before celebrating the Three Kings Day. (Photo: Christmas.es)
If you missed your quarantine, here's something to prank your friends about. (Photo: Christmas.es)
If you missed your quarantine, here’s something to prank your friends about. (Photo: Christmas.es)

You just have to download the image or photo to be able to send them in WhatsApp. Remember you can also share that phrase with an emoji or simply a video call to the other person.

Currently WhatsApp is waiting for it to be updated in order to improve its performance on the mobile device. Do you want to be beta? The first to receive this type of news will be the subscribed users. At the moment the vacancies are closed, but it is expected that more places will open this year.

