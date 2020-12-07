WhatsApp and the incredible trick to write ‘backwards’

Can you write in bold, italic? Well get ready for this sensational trick. WhatsApp It is the most famous application in the world, and today thousands of users not only entertain themselves by chatting, but also exchanging photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among others, even discovering new ways to have fun.

If you got bored of write in bold, italic, strikethrough, blue, etc., now you should try this simple trick of WhatsApp . This is a new way of writing that you will not only like, but will surprise all your friends like magic.

Did you know that you can write backwards? Just as you read it. A group of users has discovered this simple trick in order to impress their acquaintances. Best of all, it is not necessary to download another complementary app.

Many times third-party applications tend to steal personal information or access your contacts, even your own photo gallery. See all the steps you must do in WhatsApp to get it.

HOW TO WRITE ‘BACKWARD’ IN WHATSAPP