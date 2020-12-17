WhatsApp and the list of iPhone phones that will no longer be compatible

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is the most popular dataless communication app in the west. This app allows us to communicate with the numbers on our contact list without the need to spend text messages or be limited by the minutes that some lines of companies give us.

The app gives us the option to write messages, send GIFs, make video calls and many more communication options. Well, in the following months and years, important updates will arrive that will allow us to carry out many more actions such as making purchases.

Only in the first months of 2020, it was reported that WhatsApp had more than 2 billion users, many more than the competition, Telegram. Unfortunately, some of these will have to update their phones for the following patches.

How do I know if my cell phone is compatible with WhatsApp?

Still don’t know if your cell phone is compatible with WhatsApp or future versions? You only need to enter the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section to know which Android or iOS mobiles are compatible.

List of iPhone phones that will no longer be compatible

The application is specific that in order for a mobile to work normally, it must have the operating system iOS 9 or later versions. Have you already updated your Apple cell phone?

As for Android users, they only need to have the OS 4.0.3 operating system.

The first Apple mobile to stop being compatible with WhatsApp will be the iPhone 4, since the apple brand specifies that this device cannot be updated to the iOS 9 operating system.

Therefore, all the mobile phones below this device are outside the WhatsApp radius, such as the iPhone 3G or the iPhone 3GS. In the case of the iPhone 4S, it is possible to continue using the app because if the OS is higher than iOS 9.

Remember that if you have an iPhone 5 you must update it so that there are no problems with the communication application.

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.