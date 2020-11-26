WhatsApp and the meaning of the pointing finger emoji

How many emojis have you counted in WhatsApp and which ones have you used? Many, right? Currently there are more than 500 emoticons that we find on the chat platform; however, there are some of these icons that have a fairly simple meaning, but others require interpretation.

Not only will you be able to find emojis of animals, objects, sports, landscapes of the world, flags, but also the classic yellow faces, the same ones that you can modify their color and gender.

However, one of the emojis that draws attention in WhatsApp It is that of the fingers that are pointed. Have you ever used them? Well, here we will explain what things are.

According to Emojipedia, these emoticons are used independently and serve to make it known that you are pointing at something or simply indicate that you must continue to the left or right. What if you use them together?

Here you can visualize a series of emojis with which you can combine and express what you want on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

Now that you know, try to always use the WhatsApp emojis correctly. The app is expected to add more of these fun icons in 2021. Which one would you like to see created?