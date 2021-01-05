Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the most creative messages to greet for the Three Kings Day

Gwchho7uijelfh5tzs7nblfjvu.jpg

Have you used WhatsApp to say hello for Christmas and New Years? If the answer is yes, then we tell you that the vast majority will exchange messages during the holidays for “Bajada de Reyes” or “Day of the Magi” which is celebrated in various places around the world on January 6.

During the holiday, many take advantage, unlike Christmas, to exchange gifts and gifts. Although this year will be totally different, we will show you how congratulate your friend for WhatsApp for the “Bajada de Reyes”.

The messages are quite creative and not only will you give the recipient a smile, but you can also make a video call with that person so that the connection that joins them is not lost.

It should be noted that Facebook stated that during the night of December 31, about 1.4 billion video calls were carried out, becoming a record for the company of WhatsApp.

These are some creative messages for "Día de los Reyes Magos" that you can send by WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
MORE CREATIVE MESSAGES FOR THREE KINGS DAY ON WHATSAPP

For this we have resorted to the portal navidad.es where they have compiled a series of creative messages that you can send this January 6, the date on which the “Day of the Magi”. Do you already know what you are going to give this year?

Among one of the texts that cause a bit of laughter is that of “I want to work less than the Three Wise Men, who only do it once a year and that’s a lie. Happy king’s day!”.

If you ran out of ideas or do not want to repeat last year's message, here is a phrase you can copy. (Photo: MAG)
You can also use this phrase in WhatsApp: “Demonstrate against the Magi: We do NOT want any more perfumes, pajamas or underwear. We want GIFTS! Happy king’s day!”.

If the previous ones have made you laugh, this one will make you laugh. (Photo: MAG)
This is another message that you should not stop sharing on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
Do you want to make someone smile? If you are overconfident with that person, send them this message: “Put your right hand on your left shoulder and your left hand on your right shoulder. There I send you my gift: A huge hug. Happy Twelfth Night! ”.

As you can see, there are several creative phrases for “Día de los Reyes Magos” that you can send by WhatsApp to all your relatives or acquaintances in the world.

