WhatsApp and the new functions that will arrive in the app in 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of the people who likes to write for WhatsApp , even on dates like Christmas and New Years ? Well, you will like this. Thanks to it, it was possible to maintain communications with thousands of personnel around the globe who shared text messages, photos, videos, GIFs, among other types of multimedia content.

Although during 2020 WhatsApp Not only did he activate the “dark mode”, but he also added new emojis, improved calls, and even enabled “messages that self-destruct”, now 2021 will be a year full of news within the platform.

What are you preparing for these 365 days in the fast messaging app? Well, here we will tell you all the details that you can obtain.

It should be noted that if you are a beta user in WhatsApp you can get the new features before all your friends, yes, in a limited way since everything is under evaluation.

NEW FEATURES IN WHATSAPP FOR 2021

This is how video calls will work on WhatsApp Web. (Photo: WABeta Info)

Currently WhatsApp is waiting for it to be updated in order to improve its performance on the mobile device.