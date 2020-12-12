Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the real meaning of the black square emoji

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp and the real meaning of the black square emoji

Have you already received the latest version of WhatsApp? Well this is what you should know. Currently it already has more than 500 emojis that not only have particular symbols, but also animals, objects, sports, personalities, professions, among others.

Although in recent days the meaning of the black circle has drawn much attention, since now there is a geometric figure that is causing several to use it without really knowing what it means in WhatsApp.

Its about black square. In the application we can see that there are up to three sizes of the black square. However, each of them has a quite different interpretation.

If you thought its meaning was obvious, then you should read this before using it in your WhatsApp. For this we will resort to Emojipedia.

Have you used the WhatsApp circles? Learn now what each of the colored emojis means. (Photo: Depor)

WHAT DOES WHATSAPP’S BLACK SQUARE MEAN?

According Emojipedia, the black square belongs to the category symbols of WhatsApp and it can be found by activating the emojis and pressing the pound icon. Among them we can also observe triangles, hearts, circles, etc.

The black square tends to represent negativity, to darkness, but some indicate that it is about purity, elegance. It also details the source used to convey strength, solidity, security and order. It is also often used to seek to demonstrate stability, honesty, realism and trust.

