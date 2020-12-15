WhatsApp and the real meaning of the brown heart emoji

- Advertisement -

Do you already have the new emoticons in WhatsApp ? Well this is what you should read from brown heart. In recent days, the Quick messaging app has added a series of more than 200 emoticons to its smartphone platform, among which are the panda bear, the piñata, the hug, among others.

But not only that. WhatsApp has integrated new colored hearts to the application, the same ones that are used by most of the people. However, you must really know their meaning before using them so that you are never wrong again.

While several emojis have an explicit interpretation, some necessarily need help to fully analyze them. Do you know what the brown heart of the app means?

In order to know its real meaning, it is necessary to go to the web Emojipedia , the same one that is in charge of compiling all the emojis that will be launched soon in WhatsApp. Did you know?

Get to know all the different colored heart emojis that have different meanings on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag)

WHAT DOES THE BROWN HEART EMOJI MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

The brown heart has a meaning associated with the earth, that means that every time you use it you will be saying that you like nature. It also has to do with fertilization and the possibility of having children.

On the other hand, according to Emojipedia, it is also described as a chocolate heart, having this appearance. It is used, many times, on special occasions such as Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day.

WhatsApp also has violet, light blue, black, yellow, red, green heart emojis, among others, which mean different things.