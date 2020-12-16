WhatsApp and the real meaning of the white heart emoji

- Advertisement -

Do you have to wear the white heart of WhatsApp in your conversations? This is what you should know TODAY. The application has been updated and brought with it a lot of emoticons. There are about 200 among which are the piñata, the hug, the Santa Claus without a beard, among others.

However, there is one that draws the attention of thousands of people and is used, indiscriminately, almost every day. We are talking about the emoji of the white heart of WhatsApp . Do you really know its meaning and when you should use it?

In the fast messaging application there are hearts for all tastes. You can find the color brown, black, yellow, blue, green, purple, etc.

But the one that will attract your attention the most is the target. When is it possible to use it in WhatsApp ? For this we will resort to Emojipedia , the web that gives you all the meanings of emojis, from the simplest to the most complex.

Get to know all the different colored heart emojis that have different meanings on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag)

WHAT DOES WHATSAPP’S WHITE HEART MEAN?

With this heart we express a type of love that is far from romantic love and has more to do with companionship or even a very rich and satisfying spiritual life.

On the other hand, it also means in WhatsApp peace, tranquility, in front of the problems that a person is facing. Did you know?

Now every time your friend wants to send you a red heart, you can send him the white heart which is equivalent to a sincere friendship, but without boyfriends love.