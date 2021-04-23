WhatsApp and the sticker that can hack your conversations

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has become one of the most popular programs in the world to communicate with anyone just by having their cell phone number. Most even have it for free calls and video calls in an age where social distancing is important.

Via WhatsApp We can also perform countless tricks such as the possibility of hiding our profile photo, our statuses to certain people, or simply modifying the background color of each of the conversations.

However, in recent days, a mysterious malware is causing thousands of people to be affected and their data shared. What to do?

As you have noticed, WhatsApp releases a series of updates daily. Therefore, you must follow these steps to avoid falling into the trap or all your data could be exposed in different networks.

WHAT IS THE STICKER THAT STEALS YOUR INFORMATION FROM WHATSAPP

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many like to use, but some are unaware of the dangers that may exist within each of your conversations.

India’s cybersecurity agency, known as CERT-In, is warning WhatsApp users that it has found a number of vulnerabilities that can significantly affect devices, he noted. The National .

Always check which version of WhatsApp you have on your mobile device. (Photo: MAG)

The company commented that the vulnerability was detected in versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business prior to 2.21.4.18 in the case of Android and 2.21.32 for devices with an iOS system.

For this, it was recommended that all users who do not have the application updated are likely to be victims of this threat, which aims to take control of computers and steal users’ personal information.

The sticker that is sent to steal your data is nothing more than a video that, when pressed, simply installs an application on your device to get hold of your information. So you have to be careful who you share your messages with.

