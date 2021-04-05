WhatsApp and the trick to activate automatic responses

- Advertisement -

Do you want to reply to your messages from WhatsApp automatically? Through the app you can send a variety of messages such as the possibility of sending texts, videos, photos, GIFs, and even voice notes with unlimited time.

However, many times we are busy and we receive several messages from WhatsApp . If you don’t have time to answer, here is a simple trick for them to be answered automatically.

How do you do it? Although it is necessary to have an external application, the result is positive. With this you can say that “you are busy and that you will respond later”, even leave a photo where it is reported that you can not pick up the cell phone at the moment.

That way the other user will avoid texting you all the time or calling you by WhatsApp to communicate with you immediately. How do you do it? Well follow these steps.

HOW TO CREATE AUTOMATIC MESSAGES IN WHATSAPP

As we mentioned before, it is necessary to have a third-party application. Best of all, it will not have immediate access to the reading of your conversations from WhatsApp .

The first thing you should do is download WhatsAuto on your Android device.

on your Android device. When you have done it, give it the corresponding permissions.

In the “Home” tab, a button appears at the top that allows us to activate or deactivate automatic responses.

Learn about the simple method to activate automatic messages on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment you must choose the application where you want automatic messages to be activated.

Once you have chosen WhatsApp, you should now write your message, select the hours you want to send that automatic response and that’s it.

Now, every time someone texts you on WhatsApp, this message will appear quickly.

Remember that you can define a specific time, even activate and deactivate the automatic message of WhatsApp. Also, if you want to add more information, change the text.