WhatsApp and the trick to activate the app without a verification message

Are you to use WhatsApp or are you going to install it? Well, this is the trick you should know. To be able to chat with all your contacts it is necessary that you have a phone number from where you will be sent a personal code in order to register in the app.

However, a new trick has been discovered to be able to log into WhatsApp without having to text you with your security code and thus not only access your conversations, but also the multiple functions that the application brings.

How to do it? For this, it is not necessary to download a third-party application that, many times, tend to ask you for access to your contact list, in addition to all your personal information.

The steps are quite simple and anyone can do it. The only thing you should have on hand is the chip or NanoSIM of your cell phone and the WhatsApp installed.

HOW TO ACTIVATE WHATSAPP WITHOUT A VERIFICATION CODE MESSAGE

If you want to activate WhatsApp Without the verification code message, it will inform you that there are up to two steps.

Activate WhatsApp by phone call

For this you have the option of a phone call or email. (Photo: Mag)

Activate WhatsApp with your email