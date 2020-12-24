WhatsApp and the trick to automatically reply to your messages for Christmas

- Advertisement -

During the night of Christmas and New Years the messages of WhatsApp they are the most shared. In order that this does not ruin your dinner or simply a conversation with your family, there is a method to respond automatically. How to do it?

Well, there is a trick that many are unaware of, but there is the possibility of not only being able to program your Christmas messages in WhatsApp , but these are automatically answered during a certain hour so that you do not get distracted.

For this, it is necessary to download a third-party application, the same one that has a variety of positive comments in the Google Play store and thousands have been downloaded without worries.

This app is used many times by people who have a business in WhatsApp Business in order not to lose a customer and keep their attention while you wait for the seller to respond manually.

HOW TO AUTOMATICALLY RESPOND TO A WHATSAPP MESSAGE