WhatsApp and the trick to carry out the famous invisible or secret friend raffle

A few days before starting December, this is the trick that many want to know. While people use WhatsApp not only to communicate or chat, but to do countless things like send photos, send videos, view GIFs or share funny emojis and even animated stickers, there are other functions that many are unaware of.

Now that Christmas is approaching, many are interested in holding the famous raffle of the “Invisible friend” or “secret friend” remotely and anywhere in the world. Did you know that this can also be done via WhatsApp ?

Although you did not know it, the popular game of “secret friend” can be carried out from the fast messaging application. You just have to have the necessary tools on your smartphone and that’s it.

You can even organize the famous raffle with all the people you want and so everyone can participate using not only the apps that we will show you below, but also WhatsApp . How to do it? Here we explain it to you:

In this way you can organize the draw for the “secret friend” or “invisible” in WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

It should be noted that when clicking on ‘Share’ and selecting WhatsApp , we will create an invitation link with the private code of our raffle. If this person does not know the code, this raffle cannot be accessed. Likewise, all those who participate must have the application installed “Secret Friend 22”.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp They have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown to a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change the group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.