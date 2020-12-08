Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the trick to change its icon to black

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp and the trick to change its icon to black

By Brian Adam

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to modify the logo of the fast messaging application? Pay attention to this! Well, learn the trick to be able...
Do you want to modify the logo of the fast messaging application? Pay attention to this! Well, learn the trick to be able change the icon color from WhatsApp. Although there are several steps to achieve this, and even diversity of shades, know the simplest way to do it today with this tutorial.

How do I change the logo of WhatsApp to black? If you already have the “dark mode” in the application and use it as default, then this trick will seem quite nice.

In order to do this, it is necessary to have a third-party application that does not access, for anything in the world, your personal information, camera, contact list, and other types of private documents.

If you want to have the black logo of WhatsApp then complete all the steps without skipping any and surprise your friends with this trick.

HOW TO CHANGE THE WHATSAPP ICON TO BLACK

Not only in black, but in various shades. In the last days WhatsApp It has been updated and you can now customize the wallpaper of each conversation, but you can also modify its icon. How to do it?

For this you must use Nova Launcher in order to be able to change the WhatsApp logo. (Photo: MAG)
For this you must use Nova Launcher in order to be able to change the WhatsApp logo. (Photo: MAG)

Remember that you can also change the icon of WhatsApp in light blue, yellow, iridescent colors, among others, according to the style and how you want your mobile to look.

