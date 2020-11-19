WhatsApp and the trick to change the color of each conversation in the app

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that has been downloaded the most in the world and today it brings a novelty that many will like. Have you tried them? In the beta version of the app a tool that several people were waiting for has been added and that is the possibility of being able to change the color of your chats independently.

Before, you could only modify, in a general way, the wallpaper of the conversations you have in WhatsApp . Now each of them will have an independent color or the wallpaper that you choose. How is it done?

It should be noted that this trick at the moment only works in the beta version of WhatsApp , that is, it will soon be expanded for the rest of mobile devices that have the standard update.

If you want to become a WhatsApp beta tester, unfortunately the quotas have been completed and you will only have to wait for a period of time until WhatsApp reopens them.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change the group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, you must go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.