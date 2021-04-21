WhatsApp and the trick to change the color of the application to pink

- Advertisement -

Are you to use WhatsApp ? Well now we will show you an interesting tool. Through it you can write to anyone in the world just by having their phone number and country code. Do you know all the tricks?

There are a variety of functions that are little used by users, that is why here we will show you what is the trick to be able to change the total color of WhatsApp to a pink hue.

In recent days a message has been spreading promising to change the color of the application to pink. However, you should know that it is a malware that can attack your mobile device and take over your personal information.

But there is a method to achieve it and it is using WhatsApp Plus . With this modified application, anyone in the world can have the APK in pink and even yellow, blue, green, brown, etc.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR FROM WHATSAPP TO PINK

WhatsApp Plus it can be downloaded from any authorized page. You just have to Google the one you like the most, but you should always look at the comments to know if it works or not. Then do the following:

When you have downloaded the WhatsApp Plus APK, install it.

Remember that you must authorize your cell phone that you are going to install third-party applications.

In this way you can see WhatsApp in pink. Know all the steps. (Photo: MAG)

When you enter your verification code, you must go to the WhatsApp Plus settings.

In that section you should go to Themes.

There you can choose the default ones, where there is pink color, or start customizing it manually.

Choose the color you want and that’s it. You can now have WhatsApp in pink.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]