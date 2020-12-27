WhatsApp and the trick to change the logo to gold for the New Year

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that most people have used throughout the world during the end of the year holidays. Thousands have tried the trick to decorate your icon inside your smartphone. But now it is capable of turning gold and these are the steps to achieve it.

Some time ago we showed you the possibility of being able to modify the icon of WhatsApp to a certain color or simply decorate it for some kind of holiday. As the New Year arrives there is a way to get the logo in gold or gold.

For this, it is necessary that you have a third-party application that allows you to change the entire launcher of your cell phone, yes, it only works for users who have an Android terminal. Unfortunately, iPhones cannot use these types of tools.

If you want to do it, this is also one of the tools to simulate that you have WhatsApp Gold on your device. Will your friends ask you about the trick? You are right. Try it.

In this way you can simulate that you had WhatsApp Gold on your cell phone when you get the gold icon. (Photo: IconPack)