Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the trick to change the logo to gold for the New Year

By Brian Adam
0
0
Ynp755lcanglzgfqshwsb7exsi.jpg
Ynp755lcanglzgfqshwsb7exsi.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that most people have used throughout the world during the end of the year holidays. Thousands have tried the trick to decorate your icon inside your smartphone. But now it is capable of turning gold and these are the steps to achieve it.

Some time ago we showed you the possibility of being able to modify the icon of WhatsApp to a certain color or simply decorate it for some kind of holiday. As the New Year arrives there is a way to get the logo in gold or gold.

For this, it is necessary that you have a third-party application that allows you to change the entire launcher of your cell phone, yes, it only works for users who have an Android terminal. Unfortunately, iPhones cannot use these types of tools.

If you want to do it, this is also one of the tools to simulate that you have WhatsApp Gold on your device. Will your friends ask you about the trick? You are right. Try it.

In this way you can simulate that you had WhatsApp Gold on your cell phone when you get the gold icon. (Photo: IconPack)
In this way you can simulate that you had WhatsApp Gold on your cell phone when you get the gold icon. (Photo: IconPack)

HOW TO CHANGE THE WHATSAPP LOGO TO GOLD

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The 10 most used emojis on Tinder

Brian Adam - 0
Now that all social networks take stock of the year and they begin to publish listings with the most viewed on YouTube in 2020,...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp guide to send text with bold, italics and more

Brian Adam - 0
A problem with the texts of WhatsApp is the typography. There are those who prefer to change the font due to the need...
Read more
Apps

Google Lens in depth: everything you can do with Google’s object recognition app

Brian Adam - 0
Google Lens is "the eye of Google", a Object recognition technology that keeps improving and expanding to other applications since we first...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©