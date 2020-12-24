WhatsApp and the trick to chat with someone without asking for their number

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

You don’t want to provide your cell phone number, but you want to chat by WhatsApp ? Well, this is what you should try. There is a trick to avoid dictating the digits and making a mistake in some. Now there is no excuse. Know the steps to be able to do it.

If your coworker does not want to give you his number or you feel suspicious that he gives you the wrong number, that is no longer a problem, as there is a tutorial on WhatsApp that will make your life easier in no time. How to do it?

The first thing you must do is have the latest update of the mobile application for Android and iOS smartphones, then you must execute a series of steps to be able to achieve it fully.

In this way you can talk to someone on WhatsApp without having their number. (Photo: MAG)

HOW TO TALK TO SOMEONE ON WHATSAPP WITHOUT ASKING FOR THEIR NUMBER