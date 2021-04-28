WhatsApp and the trick to find specific messages in chats

Today we will tell you the trick to find specific messages in the chats of WhatsApp, both recent and ancient. Sometimes conversations can be too long, and then it can end up being a headache to find some information, number, address or something specific that you have discussed with someone. Here we show you the solution.

What messages can you look for?

These search engines will look for the content within the conversations you have in your app. Doesn’t search the history from your cell phone or in backup copies, all it does is review all individual and group conversations, and look for the content in them regardless of who wrote it.

Search engines will not be able to help you if you deleted a chat. It will only search the elements of the chats that are printed on your app mobile at the moment you do the search. Will search both active and archived conversations, but they can’t be chats you’ve deleted.

Search for messages within a WhatsApp chat

To search for messages within a chat in Android, the only thing you are going to have to do is enter that conversation and click on the three-dot ⋮ button that you have at the top right. A menu will open, and in it you have to click on the option Look for that will appear in the window to access the search engine.

On ios, the procedure is different. First you have to click on the name of the person you are talking to or the group you are in, and you will enter the record of that conversation. In there, now you have to click on the option Search in chat that will appear among the multiple options.

Search for messages in all WhatsApp chats

To search for messages in all your chats in Android, you have to open the app and enter the Chats tab. There, click on the magnifying glass icon at the top right to access the search engine.

On ios, you have to open the application and enter the Chats tab. In it, slide the screen down a little so that the search engine appears at the top. It will be as if it is hidden above and you have to pull down a bit to show it.