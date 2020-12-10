Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the trick to get the new 200 emojis

By Brian Adam
0
0
2qrqybewu5f6dmey34tnpzr3nu.jpg
2qrqybewu5f6dmey34tnpzr3nu.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

WhatsApp and the trick to get the new 200 emojis

Brian Adam - 0
Have you noticed that your friends send you emojis that you don't have in WhatsApp? Learn how to get them right now. ...
Read more
Apple

The 25 color schemes of the new AirPods Max

Brian Adam - 0
The new hearing aids Apple AirPods Max They were launched last Tuesday, December 8, and are available in five different colors. The 25 color schemes...
Read more
Tech News

These are 10 of the largest and most innovative Latin American characters in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
What do you think of when you hear or read the word innovate? Surely the first thing that comes to mind are...
Read more
Tech News

“Does this word have an accent?”: Clear spelling doubts with Tildefacil

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a professional writer or you are just learning for your own projects, it is very important to learn to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Have you noticed that your friends send you emojis that you don’t have in WhatsApp? Learn how to get them right now. In the latest update, the app has added nearly 200 emoticons so that you can send them to all your co-workers, family, partner, among others.

What should I do? Among the new emojis that you can find are people hugging (something worth sharing for end-of-year parties), the ninja, the binary in a tuxedo suit, a girlfriend, men and women giving their children a bottle, Santa Claus without a mustache , the heart and lungs.

Even in the new WhatsApp You can find objects and animals such as the flowerpot, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach, the earthworm, the rock, wood.

In order to obtain them right now, it is not necessary to download a third-party application. These usually arrive with the latest update 2.20.207.15 or higher. You have it? If not, follow these steps.

HOW TO GET THE NEW WHATSAPP EMOJIS

This is how the new WhatsApp emojis that will arrive on your smartphone look like if you update the app. (Photo: WhatsApp)
This is how the new WhatsApp emojis that will arrive on your smartphone look like if you update the app. (Photo: WhatsApp)
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

The 25 color schemes of the new AirPods Max

Brian Adam - 0
The new hearing aids Apple AirPods Max They were launched last Tuesday, December 8, and are available in five different colors. The 25 color schemes...
Read more
Tech News

These are 10 of the largest and most innovative Latin American characters in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
What do you think of when you hear or read the word innovate? Surely the first thing that comes to mind are...
Read more
Tech News

“Does this word have an accent?”: Clear spelling doubts with Tildefacil

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a professional writer or you are just learning for your own projects, it is very important to learn to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©