WhatsApp and the trick to know who is spying on your conversations

Do you want to know the face of the person who tries to spy on your conversations WhatsApp ? The fast messaging application is the most used in the world. A large part of the users use it to chat with all their friends or work colleagues, while some do it with their relatives in order to stay together these days when social distancing is prioritized.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp it is not exclusive in receiving threats from cybercriminals. In search engines like Google thousands of people are always looking for how to hack the app.

So that no one ever again tries to see your conversations unless it is you, there is a trick to know, for sure, who is the one who intends to enter your chats without permissions.

The best of all is that this application will take a photo of the user who picks up your cell phone and tries to log into WhatsApp repeatedly. Did you know? Now watch out for these steps.

HOW TO KNOW WHO IS SPYING YOUR WHATSAPP

To know who is spying on you WhatsApp It is necessary that you have to download a third-party application that will not ask for permissions to access your contacts, or your personal information, but it will for your selfie camera:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.

There you must go to the Settings of the messaging application.

Later, enter Privacy and, from there, lock your screen with either your face or fingerprint.

Once done, now download the application Lockwatch .

This is how the Lookwatch app works on your Android device. How should you configure it? (Photo: Google Play)