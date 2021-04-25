WhatsApp and the trick to listen to the audio notes with more speed

Have you already updated WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android? Then you must do it. From now on you can activate the famous messages that self-destruct in a week in groups. But not only this, it also allows you to play all those voice notes from your friends at a higher speed.

Before you could hear your audio notes faster with external programs. Now WhatsApp has integrated this new function so that you avoid downloading programs that often tend to ask you for permission to view your messages or photos.

Likewise, the application has integrated improvements so that you can send documents, photos, videos, GIFs and even the most famous animated stickers without having to leave it.

So there is no excuse if your friend sent you a 10 minute voice note for WhatsApp . With this simple trick you will be able to listen to it with greater speed. Follow all the steps.

HOW TO PLAY VOICE NOTES FASTER ON WHATSAPP

The trick is quite simple and, as we warned you before, you do not have to download any complementary program to WhatsApp :

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp on your terminal Android or iPhone from official stores.

or from official stores. Now enter the conversation where they sent you a voice note.

At that time the audio message will not appear alone, but will be accompanied by a button that says “1X”.

In this way you can play WhatsApp audios with greater speed. (Photo: MAG)