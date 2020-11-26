Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp and the trick to open your account on two different phones

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Did you expect this quite useful tool? WhatsApp is the powerful app where you can not only chat through your chat, but also to send yourself a variety of multimedia material such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among other types of files. However, the application, at the moment, does not allow you to use its platform on other mobile devices.

Even though WABeta Info has reported that WhatsApp you are working on a feature to open a single account on multiple devices, a trick has been discovered to use the same user on two different devices. Did you know? How to do it?

No need to download third-party programs as is the case with WhatsApp Plus or an APK that could damage not only your cell phone, but also access your personal information and even your contacts.

For this, it is only necessary that you have a browser such as Google Chrome installed on your cell phone and then start performing these steps:

To try this trick you must open WhatsApp Web on your other cell phone. (Photo: WhatsApp)
To try this trick you must open WhatsApp Web on your other cell phone. (Photo: WhatsApp)

It should be noted that if you close the browser or simply change the page, this connectivity between one phone and another with WhatsApp will be lost and you will have to perform the steps again.

