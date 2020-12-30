WhatsApp and the trick to put YouTube videos in your statuses

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you watch videos of Youtube and do you want to share them with all your friends? Use this trick. WhatsApp is one of the applications that many use to be able to talk or exchange photos, clips, GIFs, stickers, among other multimedia content. However, you also have the ability for your contacts to see your tastes and preferences across the States.

Through the so-called Status, in English, you can share photos and songs of your favorite artists. Did you know that there is a possibility to be able to share YouTube videos in WhatsApp ? Well, this is the trick you’ve been waiting for.

Although they do not enjoy the same popularity as Instagram, TikTok, Twitter or Facebook, the States can be seen only by those authorized contacts on your cell phone. That is, if you don’t have the other person’s registered number, they won’t see what you share.

Doing so is quite simple. Just go to states in WhatsApp and click on the “+” icon and add what you want. But now we will show you how to put a YouTube video.

HOW TO PUT A YOUTUBE VIDEO IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATES