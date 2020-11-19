WhatsApp and the trick to silence a video before sending it

More news is coming! The fast messaging app, WhatsApp , today added a new feature to its beta application, it is the possibility of being able to silence a video before you send it to anyone or a contact of yours. How is it done?

Although it is not active for users at the moment, this new tool, as explained WABeta Info , It will allow you to modify the multimedia content by adding GIFs, stickers, text, but in addition to turning off all video sound immediately, without having to use external programs.

Changes may arrive in the latest version of WhatsApp Beta and it is easy to use. You just have to follow a few fairly quick steps, as if you were editing a clip in another application:

In this way you can silence a video on WhatsApp before sending it. (Photo: WhatsApp)

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown by a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all the starred messages by going to Settings and Starred messages or by selecting the name of the chat and touching “Starred messages”. For Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then ” Featured messages ”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.