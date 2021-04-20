WhatsApp and the trick to use the app on a cell phone without SIM or chip

- Advertisement -

Do you want to chat without having a Nano SIM or chip in your device? WhatsApp is the fast messaging application that many people use around the world to communicate with their loved ones, friends, family, partner and even coworkers.

In order to register to WhatsApp it is necessary that you have an operative telephone number, so that there you can receive the famous verification code. In case you do not have it, you will have to create a virtual telephone from various internet pages.

However, in case you want to use the fast messaging application on a device that does not have a Nano SIM, that is not a problem. It can be done as long as you are always connected to the Wi-Fi on the street, at home or an alternate device.

It should be noted that, if your smartphone without a chip is not connected to the internet, all your messages from WhatsApp they will be paused until it detects the data.

HOW TO USE WHATSAPP ON A CELL PHONE WITHOUT NANO SIM OR CHIP

To be able to use WhatsApp In a device that does not have a Nano SIM or in which you cannot insert a chip it is quite easy. Just follow these steps:

The first thing you should do is download WhatsApp from its official page.

In the case of being a cell phone, you can do it from Google Play or iOS Store.

After that, you must register your number and receive the verification code.

Then enter the code and you can start using WhatsApp.

In this way you can use WhatsApp without the need for a Nano SIM or chip on your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)

Remember that your device must always be connected to the Wi-Fi of your home or office.

In case it is disconnected and you want to send a message, it will be put on hold.

In the same way, all the texts or notifications that enter your terminal will not arrive until you have the Wi-Fi active.

