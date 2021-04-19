WhatsApp and the trick to use your account on two mobiles at the same time

- Advertisement -

The platform WhatsApp it is so easy to use that thousands of people in the world tend to share a diversity of content at any time and from any part of the globe. You only need to have the other person’s cell phone number in order to start talking.

Through it you can send text messages, as well as videos, photos, GIFs, Word or PDF documents and even Excel. But there is a trick little known to users who use WhatsApp every day.

Although the app is developing a function to be able to use the program on up to 4 different devices, there is a trick to be able to use your same account but on two cell phones. Did you know?

The best thing is that it is not necessary that you have to download other third-party applications that, many times, tend to ask your permission to access your information, people and even your conversation. WhatsApp . Just follow these steps.

HOW TO USE YOUR WHATSAPP ACCOUNT ON TWO DIFFERENT CELL PHONES

If you want to use WhatsApp on two totally different terminals, then you will have to perform this fairly simple trick. Remember that you do not have to download any alternate program:

To begin you must enter your browser of preference on your second device.

There you must enter Settings and view it in “desktop mode”.

Using WhatsApp Web on your device you can open another account without having to close yours. (Photo: MAG)