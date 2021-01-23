WhatsApp announced these changes to convince you of its new privacy policies

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp wants to regain the trust of its users with a new statement on changes to privacy policies, which were rescheduled for the month of May after public pressure on social networks.

In accordance with WhatsApp, the update of the security policies serve so that the companies related to the application, such as Facebook and allied companies, have a better communication in a safe and easy way.

“In order to serve their customers, some companies need secure web hosting services that Facebook plans to offer. When a company uses this service, we will indicate it clearly in the chat so that you can decide whether to chat with it or not “, he pointed WhatsApp on enabling customer service.

Another look announced by WhatsApp is to improve company discovery through user activity in the application. The idea is the tendency of the user to click on the chat buttons on WhatsApp to personalize the ads that are seen on Facebook. “We reiterate that neither WhatsApp not even Facebook can see the content of end-to-end encrypted messages “they add.

By last, WhatsApp He referred to purchases through a company profile, as happens on Facebook and Instagram. “This allows you to see the products of a company on Facebook and Instagram and make the purchase directly on WhatsApp. If you choose to interact with stores, we will inform you at WhatsApp how your data is shared with Facebook “, explained from WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

WhatsApp It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook. WhatsApp it does not keep records of who is calling or texting.

it does not keep records of who is calling or texting. WhatsApp It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook. Groups of WhatsApp they are kept private.

they are kept private. You can make your messages disappear.

You can download your data.

