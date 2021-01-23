Social NetworksFacebookInstagramTech NewsTwitterWhatsApp

WhatsApp announced these changes to convince you of its new privacy policies

By Brian Adam
0
0
Rdrfaffmajbmfdn72eff2co4mm.jpg
Rdrfaffmajbmfdn72eff2co4mm.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp wants to regain the trust of its users with a new statement on changes to privacy policies, which were rescheduled for the month of May after public pressure on social networks.

In accordance with WhatsApp, the update of the security policies serve so that the companies related to the application, such as Facebook and allied companies, have a better communication in a safe and easy way.

“In order to serve their customers, some companies need secure web hosting services that Facebook plans to offer. When a company uses this service, we will indicate it clearly in the chat so that you can decide whether to chat with it or not “, he pointed WhatsApp on enabling customer service.

Another look announced by WhatsApp is to improve company discovery through user activity in the application. The idea is the tendency of the user to click on the chat buttons on WhatsApp to personalize the ads that are seen on Facebook. “We reiterate that neither WhatsApp not even Facebook can see the content of end-to-end encrypted messages “they add.

By last, WhatsApp He referred to purchases through a company profile, as happens on Facebook and Instagram. “This allows you to see the products of a company on Facebook and Instagram and make the purchase directly on WhatsApp. If you choose to interact with stores, we will inform you at WhatsApp how your data is shared with Facebook “, explained from WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

  • WhatsApp It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook.
  • WhatsApp it does not keep records of who is calling or texting.
  • WhatsApp It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook.
  • Groups of WhatsApp they are kept private.
  • You can make your messages disappear.
  • You can download your data.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 12 Pro Max from 128 gigabytes on offer at an all-time low on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Super discount offered by Amazon over the weekend on128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max. The top-of-the-range smartphone 2020 from the Cupertino company is...
Read more
Facebook

For this reason, WhatsApp groups only support up to 256 participants

Brian Adam - 0
Neither 255 nor 257 ... WhatsApp He has it very clear by setting a maximum limit of 256 contacts in group chats. Why...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability

Brian Adam - 0
New update on Ho Mobile data theft, which involved many users of the Vodafone telephone operator. The company has provided some new information...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©