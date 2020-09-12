WhatsApp, another beta and other news: new stickers and features coming soon

Only a day has passed since the colleagues of WABetaInfo showed the news of the beta 2.20.200.3 of WhatsApp for Android, but apparently version 2.20.200.6 is already available with other features coming. The messaging application owned by Facebook Inc. will receive not only various fixes but also stickers and new functions.

Let’s start with the problem solved in the latest release of the app: many users in the past few weeks have reported a bug that caused the block of the section dedicated to the use of memory once it was opened to consult the data, and with the beta 2.20.200.6 the developers have fixed the bug.

Removed this novelty, the first real addition will be the new Usagyuuun sticker pack weighing 3.5 MB, created by Quan Inc. and also coming to iOS with its iconic designs. Another new feature concerns the backgrounds in the chats: while the developers continue to work on the multi-background, the team has also decided to implement the Wallpaper Dimming to select the background opacity. However, all this does not have an official launch date in a special update available to all users.

Other upcoming features include the “Catalog Shortcut” button to allow users to quickly access the catalog of stores using WhatsApp Business; a brand new button for calls; and finally i WhatsApp Doodles to personalize chats.