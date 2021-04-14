web
WhatsApp: any user can activate temporary messages within groups

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Temporary messages have been one of the great novelties of WhatsApp so far in 2021, so you can now write to a contact with the idea that what you have sent will end up erasing itself. A utility that is perfect, for example, to send passwords or sensitive personal data that we do not want to be recorded in the application’s history. However, despite being ready to be used within conversations between contacts, or in groups after activation of the administrators, WhatsApp has thought that it could refine a little more and improve these functions to give the opportunity to all those who participate in a conversation between more than three friends or relatives, taking away the power of those who rule in that group. Activate them, or not, even if you are not an administrator This function has been found in some of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and enables any user to change the group’s properties and, therefore, define whether temporary messages are active or not. It must be said that this function is not selective within the conversations of more than three contacts and if someone changes this option, they do it for everything and for everyone who writes in the chat. Right now, that power to decide when a group works with temporary messages rests with the administrators, who are the ones in charge of the group. Only they can now make what we write is erased after a predefined time. So WhatsApp has preferred to extend that possibility to all who are present there. Something that is especially useful in groups of friends or family where more or less we all know each other and there is a certain trust. Now, although it will be possible to indicate to WhatsApp that these temporary messages can be activated by any chat user, it will first be mandatory for one of the administrators to configure it like this, selecting the option “All participants” that you can see in the screenshot that you have above and that shows how that menu will be where to modify the setup of those temporary messages. At the moment, it is present in the beta versions although we hope that sooner rather than later it will do so in the official iOS and Android releases. This function will be on the same screen where it is decided if the participants can change the name, description or group photo.

