Tech NewsApps

WhatsApp backtracks and withdraws its privacy changes, for now until May

By Brian Adam
0
4
WhatsApp backtracks and withdraws its privacy changes, for now until May
Whatsapp Backtracks And Withdraws Its Privacy Changes, For Now Until

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp backtracks and withdraws its privacy changes, for now until May

After the commotion caused by the WhatsApp privacy notice, and the routing of users to applications such as Signal or Telegram, the platform owned by Facebook has decided to reverse postponing data exchange with parent company to improve Facebook services. WhatsApp will delay such changes until May; period that you will take advantage of to offer clarifications to your users.

Few movements of WhatsApp caused the outrage of its users as the last privacy notice that appeared when opening the application. Said notice, which all those who use the messaging platform have surely seen, warned of a greater exchange of data between WhatsApp and its parent, Facebook. This novelty in data processing never affected European users, but there is no doubt that having a notice and the obligation to accept did not help the changes to be understood. WhatsApp has decided to retract after noting it.

WhatsApp removes the latest privacy policy from its website

WhatsApp Terms Privacy Privacy notice that has aroused controversy on WhatsApp

As we said, the messaging platform has had to retract after the commotion organized by the famous privacy notice with the obligation to accept the changes before February 8. The latest version of the conditions has been reactivated on the WhatsApp privacy page: April 24, 2018 for Europe and July 20, 2020 for non-European users. The change reflecting a higher volume of data shared between WhatsApp and Facebook (for non-European users) is no longer listed.

WhatsApp has not only withdrawn the latest versions of its privacy policy, it also published an article on its website clarifying that the period for the entry into force of the privacy changes will be extended. Specifically, from the previous February 8 it goes to May 15; date when the new options for companies will be updated.

The privacy notice will appear gradually once WhatsApp has taken “a series of measures to clear up misinformation regarding the way privacy and security work.”

WhatsApp will not delete or suspend any account of those who have not yet accepted the privacy notice, although they will have to accept it once the privacy terms have been updated (it is to be expected that said notice will not appear again to those who did accept it, but it is not safe). And always keeping in mind that European users neither share nor share data with Facebook to improve their platform.

More information | WhatsApp

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Samsung Galaxy S21: Samsung’s new high-end returns to FullHD and says goodbye to microSD

Brian Adam - 0
The day has come and Samsung has unveiled a new trio of mobile phones to open its high-end season. A little...
Read more
Reviews

Color E-Ink Displays Advance: New E Ink Technology Forgets Pale Colors

Brian Adam - 0
How difficult is it to make an e-ink screen with color support? It seems so: we have been immersed in the...
Read more
Tech News

MacBook Air M1 Recensione: pensato per il futuro

Brian Adam - 0
Il MacBook Air con processore M1 è il primo della sua specie, un prodotto che farà da apripista per l'arrivo di una nuova generazione...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©