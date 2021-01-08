WhatsApp beats its historical record of calls and messages for the New Year

- Advertisement -

At this point in 2020 we were still happy and content and with the emotion contained to know how that new year was going to be, which we all hoped would be better than the previous one. The first days of January in which we are still congratulating the “New Year” to others with the hope, now yes, that 2021 will leave what happened during the last twelve months into a joke in bad taste.

Be that as it may, and as the human being is like that and no matter how bad things are, we always believe that everything will get better, There is no better tool to convey those good expectations to others than through a lot of WhatsApp messages. So much so that 2020 New Year’s Eve has become the busiest for Facebook, with two records that leave what has been achieved so far a simple joke.

Billions of messages

It has been Facebook itself that has run to announce with great fanfare that in this last New Year’s celebration they have beaten every imaginable record around the number of messages sent and received through your applications. In the case of WhatsApp, these figures are enormous, reaching 1,400 million messages sent through the platform in total (1.4 billion that Americans say).

Facebook

But in addition to the messages (texts, videos, photos, voice notes, etc.), calls have also seen significant growth. After nine months of a pandemic where we have become used to seeing ourselves through the screen of a smartphone, doing the same on the last day of the year did not seem strange to us either. Thus, this type of communication has grown, according to Facebook, 50% compared to the same dates last year thanks to the new functions added to the messaging application, which allows a maximum of eight participants in video calls.

Even so, it must be said that The year 2020 was very special, so much so that those figures were not exclusive to New Years Eve or New Years. This is how those of Mark Zuckerberg confess in an entry on their official blog in which they affirm that “before COVID-19, New Year’s Eve generated the largest peaks on Facebook in messages, photo uploads and network sharing socials at midnight all over the world. However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve multiple times, and lasted for months. “