WhatsApp beta for Android anticipates changes: calls and video calls in the same button and more visible company functions

WhatsApp is preparing new changes and, as usual, they have previously caught them in the beta version that has been in development for Android for some time. Again we owe this leak to the WABetaInfo team, which has unpacked the .apk file from one of the future versions and has revealed several of its upcoming changes.

Now we know that WhatsApp is preparing to tweak its interface in order to give more space to the features it needs to give visibility to company catalogs. Thus, the call and video call buttons are arranged to be merged into a single button and thus take advantage of the space for catalogs.

Calls and video calls under one roof … or button

Since both calls and video calls are available on WhatsApp, the two services have occupied separate buttons on the interface for chats between individuals. According to the latest leak from its beta version, both calls and video calls will coexist soon under a single button.

This unique call button will result in A window pop-up which, now, will give us a choice between both options: make a voice call or add the image to the whole and make a video call. An additional step when making both calls and video calls, but necessary for the change that WhatsApp wants to introduce.

This change is to place the company catalogs in the space that now has plenty. Thus, when we are in a chat with a company that uses WhatsApp for Business, we can access your catalog from a simple button next to the call button. The button will thus lead us to a small floating page on WhatsApp with its products and services.

For now, these are the next changes that are expected in WhatsApp imminently although others have already been glimpsed such as images, videos and photographs that disappear. We will see which ones arrive before the version of WhatsApp for all audiences.

Via | Gizmochina