WhatsApp Beta for Android begins to test its new tool to free up space

By Brian Adam
Apps

Brian Adam
The photos and videos that we receive every day in WhatsApp We can fill the storage in question for a few weeks,...
Apps

Google Maps for Android begins to activate its dark theme

Brian Adam - 0
After months of waiting, it seems that there are only a few days left so that everyone can enjoy the google maps...
Communication

Xiaomi launches its first smart speaker with Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi They usually launch most of their new products first in China, but sometimes they surprise by launching them first in other countries. Sometimes...
Latest news

Beware of optional updates from Microsoft: old drivers have been detected that can cause problems

Abraham - 0
Microsoft is encountering problems again thanks to an update, but in this case it is not a cumulative update or a Build that causes...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The photos and videos that we receive every day in WhatsApp We can fill the storage in question for a few weeks, especially if we are in several very active groups. To avoid this, it is recommended to clean up our conversations through the tool that the application includes, and that in its latest beta has begun to activate its improved storage manager.

WhatsApp Beta in its version 2.20.201.9 it releases its renewed tool to free up space, which presents important new features that will help us delete files without having to resort to other file explorers such as Files by Google.

The new storage usage tool

WhatsApp Use Storage Left, current WhatsApp storage usage tool; right, new WhatsApp Beta tool

In some devices WhatsApp Beta has activated the new storage manager found in WhatsApp> Settings> Data and storage> Storage usage. The new version premieres two new features.

The first novelty is that now a bar visually informs us of the storage used in total by the device and the free space, showing in green the storage used by WhatsApp media files.

The second novelty is a new section that will suggest which files we can delete, like all forwarded images and videos or the large files. Your manager allows us sort files by size, or by date (newer or older).

WhatsApp Use Storage

In the last section we will see the conversations as in the current version of WhatsApp. By clicking on each conversation we can free up space by deleting text messages, contacts, locations, photos, stickers, GIFs, videos, audio messages and documents.

It is unknown when this new WhatsApp storage manager will reach the world, or at least all WhatsApp Beta users. Sometimes it usually takes several months for these news to reach the stable version.

Via | WABetaInfo

