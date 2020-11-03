Tech NewsApps

WhatsApp Beta for Android gives new clues about how it will silence our archived chats

By Brian Adam
0
1
WhatsApp Beta for Android gives new clues about how it will silence our archived chats
Whatsapp Beta For Android Gives New Clues About How It

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp Beta for Android gives new clues about how it will silence our archived chats

Brian Adam - 0
For a couple of weeks WhatsApp has allowed you to silence contacts forever. All this feature does is mute notifications, it...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi presents a new smart speaker, with virtual assistant and battery

Brian Adam - 0
What do smart speakers from Google, Apple, Amazon and some from Xiaomi have in common? Indeed, they have a cable that connects...
Read more
Apps

Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

Brian Adam - 0
It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bakugan Champions of Vestroia Review: Monster Battles on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
The Bakugan franchise relives on Nintendo Switch with an unambitious video game aimed at the youngest fans of the brand. Judge a product like Bakugan:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp Beta for Android gives new clues about how it will silence our archived chats

For a couple of weeks WhatsApp has allowed you to silence contacts forever. All this feature does is mute notifications, it does not prevent that if you send us a new message from not seeing your conversation in the chat list, even if we archive your chat.

For many users it does not make sense that if you archive a chat, it automatically unarchive after receiving a new message, and this is something that WhatsApp wants to solve soon.

Archived chats will no longer unarchive

Whatapp Vacation Mode

For more than two years, WhatsApp has been working on this feature known as “Holiday mode” which in 2019 disappeared from the source code to return again a couple of months ago.

In the source code of the last beta from WhatsApp We see how the courier works in a new banner which will present this future functionality in the new window of archived chats.

Whatapp Vacation Mode

There we see how he invites us to move there the chats that we want to keep muted, further informing us that chats archived with new messages will not be unarchived, will not return to the main chat list. Also, the shortcut to direct messages will appear at the top of the list but will be hidden. It will not appear until we slide our finger down.

It seems that in future versions of WhatsApp by default it will not unarchive our messages unless we tell it otherwise in the application settings. There will be an option that will allow us to activate the notification of new messages from archived chats.

This feature not available yet. It is deactivated, so we have to keep waiting for WhatsApp activate it in a future that we hope will be near.

Via | WABetaInfo

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi presents a new smart speaker, with virtual assistant and battery

Brian Adam - 0
What do smart speakers from Google, Apple, Amazon and some from Xiaomi have in common? Indeed, they have a cable that connects...
Read more
Apps

Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

Brian Adam - 0
It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bakugan Champions of Vestroia Review: Monster Battles on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
The Bakugan franchise relives on Nintendo Switch with an unambitious video game aimed at the youngest fans of the brand. Judge a product like Bakugan:...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©